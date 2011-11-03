(Adds details of next steps for D.Boerse and NYSE according to
sources)
* Deadline approaches to offer concessions
* Logic of deal still holds together -Niederauer
* NYSE CEO to again meet EU regulators Tuesday -source
* Revenue up 20 percent to $1.3 billion
By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Spicer
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK Nov 3 NYSE Euronext
Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer on Thursday
signalled he would rather walk away than force a deal with
Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) as European Union regulators get
ready to outline their terms for approving the $9 billion
merger.
"At some point, the logic of the combination would not hold
together if we are asked to give up too much. This is not where
we are right now," Niederauer said on a conference call in which
he also discussed third-quarter earnings.
He reiterated his confidence in "the compelling
industrial logic of the merger" following a meeting with the
European Commission last week to make the case for the deal,
which has caused antitrust concerns because of the tight grip
such a company would have on exchange-based financial futures
trading in Europe.
Another meeting is set for next week as a Nov. 17 deadline
approaches for NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse to offer
concessions that would ease regulators' concerns, such as
opening up businesses to rivals or selling some operations.
The meeting -- which a source said is on Tuesday -- should
help the companies "determine how to better work with (the
regulators) to further narrow and address their remaining
concerns," Niederauer said on Thursday.
A key way to measure which remedies are acceptable is to
look at whether EU demands put the cost savings promised to
shareholders in jeopardy, a person familiar with Deutsche
Boerse's thinking said on Thursday.
This in effect means that the companies cannot agree to sell
one of the two derivatives exchanges, Eurex or Liffe, because
they would no longer be in a position to deliver the synergies,
this person said.
Another source close to Deutsche Boerse said the process of
discussing possible remedies began this week in anticipation of
a "state of play" meeting with the European Commission and
representatives of both Deutsche Boerse and NYSE on Nov. 8.
At this meeting, it will become clear whether arguments
brought forward by NYSE and Boerse during the oral hearings in
Brussels were heeded by the European Commission, the second
source said.
These possible remedies will then be discussed at a Deutsche
Boerse board meeting scheduled for the week of Nov. 14, the
person added.
Meanwhile, Deutsche Boerse this week began modelling remedy
scenarios such as opening up different products for clearing and
settlement to third parties, said a third source, who is close
to Deutsche Boerse.
Deutsche Boerse's takeover of NYSE Euronext, first announced
amid a rush of industry merger plans in February, would create
the world's largest exchange operator.
The EU has pledged to make public its final decision on the
deal by Dec. 22.
Earlier on Thursday, NYSE Euronext cited strong trading and
technology sales for a 54 percent rise in quarterly profit.
A rare bright spot in an otherwise dark quarter for financial
firms, exchanges benefited as investors rushed to trade, hedge
and speculate in the year's most volatile markets, driven by
Europe's sovereign debt crisis and the U.S. credit downgrade and
deficit debate.
The company said operating income was up 38 percent for
derivatives trading and 54 percent for share trading. Data and
systems sales rose 29 percent.
Total revenue increased 20 percent to $1.3 billion, while
operating expenses fell 1 percent to $416 million. Profit was
$186 million in the third quarter.
Shares of NYSE Euronext were up 1.8 percent at $25.98 in
morning trading.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor, Andreas Kroener, Luke Jeffs and
Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Helen
Massy-Beresford)