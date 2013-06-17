BRUSSELS, June 17 European Union antitrust regulators will give unconditional approval to IntercontinentalExchange's (ICE) $8.2 billion offer for NYSE Euronext, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

"The deal is expected to be approved without any conditions," said one of the people, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The European Commission, the EU executive which acts as pan-European competition regulator, is scheduled to decide on the deal by June 24. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)