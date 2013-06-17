(Adds NYSE, ICE no comment, details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 17 IntercontinentalExchange (ICE)
is set to win unconditional EU approval for its $8.2 billion bid
for NYSE Euronext, sources said on Monday, in a deal that would
strengthen its presence in the lucrative derivatives trading
business.
The acquisition would give ICE control of
London-based Liffe, Europe's second-largest derivatives market,
and help it compete with U.S. rival CME Group. New EU
derivatives rules, to be gradually phased in this year, will
dramatically expand the demand for clearing over-the-counter
contracts.
The deal would also boost ICE's presence in the interest
rate futures business. The combined ICE-NYSE Euronext would be
the third-largest exchange group globally, behind world No. 1
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and CME Group.
The European Commission, which has been assessing the deal
since mid-May, will clear it without requiring conditions from
ICE as it did not see any competition concerns, two people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The Commission, the European Union's competition authority,
focused on soft commodities derivatives such as coffee, cocoa
and sugar, and found that ICE and NYSE Euronext dealt in
two different types of assets which meant they would not reduce
competition after the takeover, said one of the sources.
'NOT CLOSE COMPETITORS'
Regulators also looked at U.S. financial derivatives as NYSE
offers U.S. equity index options while ICE deals in U.S. equity
index futures.
"The two companies are not close competitors so there are no
competition concerns," the source said.
ICE's announcement in March that it would cap its trading
fees for Liffe soft commodities such as coffee, cocoa and sugar
for five years and put product committees in place, if the
merger was approved, also eased possible competition concerns,
the source said.
The promise came before the EU antitrust authority started
its scrutiny of the deal.
Traders and brokers on NYSE Liffe's soft commodity markets
had expressed concerns that the deal may lead to higher trading
fees and give ICE a near monopoly in global cocoa, coffee and
sugar derivatives trading. [ID: nL5N0B1G8N]
The Commission is scheduled to formally give its decision on
the deal by June 24. Antoine Colombani, its spokesman for
competition policy, declined to comment.
ICE and NYSE Euronext declined to comment.
Regulators blocked NYSE Euronext's proposed merger with
German peer Deutsche Boerse in February last year,
saying the combined company would have a quasi-monopoly of the
listed European futures market.
In the ICE, NYSE Euronext case, soft commodities account for
just 1 percent of NYSE Euronext's revenue and 8 percent of ICE's
sales.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by
Pravin Char)