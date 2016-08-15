BRIEF-Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
HONG KONG Aug 15 The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) sees Asian technology companies driving a revival in new listings and expects double-digit IPOs through the end of 2017 from the region, the exchange's global head of capital markets said in an interview.
New listings should start picking up pace in the next months after a slow first half of the year, said Garvis Toler, who is finishing up a trip to Asia with stops in Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong and mainland China.
"If that number was in the double digits in the next year and half it wouldn't be surprising at all," Toler told Reuters.
"I would absolutely say technology is where the greatest interest is coming from," he added. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Steve Garton of IFR; Editing by Denny Thomas and Stephen Coates)
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
* Delivered by Wood Group's Kuala Lumpur office, contract will support up to 130 new full-time positions in Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)