By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 23 IntercontinentalExchange
Group's NYSE Euronext unit has filed a plan with
regulators to offer firms that trade on the New York Stock
Exchange a "kill switch" that could cut off trading if preset
levels were breached.
Risk controls have been a major focus for the securities
industry in the wake of high-profile snafus like the August 2012
glitch at Knight Capital Group, now a part of KCG Holdings Inc
, that sent a flood of errant orders to the NYSE, nearly
sank the firm and led to its takeover by rival Getco. Knight was
one of the biggest executors of U.S. trades.
An industry roundtable convened by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) in October 2012 focused heavily on the
idea of exchanges having kill switches to contain high-speed
trading errors and give investors peace of mind.
Nearly two years and a series of market glitches later, SEC
Chair Mary Jo White called on all exchanges to implement the
risk limit tools as part of a series of reforms. White met with
executives, including the heads of NYSE, Nasdaq OMX,
BATS Global Markets, Direct Edge, and the Chicago Board Options
Exchange, in September following a software glitch in
August that led to a three-hour trading halt in Nasdaq stocks.
Currently, BATS and Direct Edge offer kill switch functions.
Under the NYSE proposal, the exchange's member firms will
have the option of pre-setting certain trading thresholds that
when hit would block the firms' orders.
"The risk management tools will provide member organizations
with the ability to segment activity into risk groups and to
monitor exposure in real time as trades execute," NYSE said in a
SEC filing dated Dec. 20 that was posted on the regulator's
website on Monday.
Firms can adjust their levels during the day, if need be,
and can choose to have alerts sent to them as exposure limits
are approached and breached, or can have the system
automatically block orders upon a breach.
NYSE said the kill switch is meant to be supplemental,
acting as a backstop for its member firms' internal monitoring
and risk management procedures.
NYSE's fully electronic marketplace, NYSE Arca, also filed
with the SEC a proposal to create a kill switch for
exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded funds and
exchange-traded notes.
Separately, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC),
which processes all U.S. stock transactions, said last month it
plans to roll out a market-wide risk monitoring tool. Unlike the
exchange kill switches, the DTCC tool would alert firms when
trading levels have been breached only after the orders have
been executed, and it would not block new incoming orders.
The benefit of the DTCC tool would be that it will monitor a
firm's orders across all markets, instead of on just one
exchange.