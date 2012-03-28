By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, March 28 NYSE Euronext outlined
an aggressive plan to create its own clearing house for futures
transactions on Wednesday, a move that leaves its current
provider, LCH.Clearnet, without a key customer and ends talk the
U.S. exchange may try to acquire it.
The move to launch its own clearing unit next year and start
moving business off LCH at that point comes after NYSE's rival,
the London Stock Exchange, entered exclusive talks to
acquire LCH in September last year.
NYSE Euronext was forced last month to drop a $7.4 billion
merger with Deutsche Boerse, a development which had
prompted talk it would look afresh at buying LCH.
Clearers are responsible for netting out the positions
investors take when they trade on exchanges like the LSE and
NYSE. The results are passed on to settlement businesses, which
act as custodians of the resulting assets. Given increased
regulatory scrutiny since the financial crisis, clearing has
become a lucrative business.
NYSE said its British futures business will move to the new
clearing facility in the summer of next year while its European
futures business will follow in the first quarter of 2014.
"Our clients have long asked for a consolidation of clearing
arrangements and the strength of our European derivatives
business allows us to deliver meaningful benefits for them in
the form of capital efficiencies and savings," said NYSE
Euronext Chief Exec Duncan Niederauer.
NYSE Euronext said it would separately renegotiate the terms
of its agreement with LCH regarding the provision of clearing to
its stock exchanges in Europe, and the new arrangements will
take effect from early 2014.
"NYSE has said it's taking derivatives and leaving equities
with LCH, which is what we expected. The timing of the move may
be later than expected, which is good for LCH, but there's no
getting round the fact LCH is losing one of its biggest
customers," said Richard Perrott, exchange analyst at Berenberg
Bank.
NYSE, with the LSE and the London Metals Exchange, are LCH's
largest exchange clients, providing the bank-owned clearing
house with valuable sources of revenue.
The NYSE statement draws a line under speculation NYSE
Euronext, which has ambitions to boost its clearing business,
would bid to buy LCH, despite the Anglo-French clearer having
opened exclusive sales talks with the LSE last year. [ID:
nL5E8DS71N]
"If NYSE were going to move to buy LCH they would have done
so already and the two firms are coming from different places -
LCH operates a horizontal clearing model, whereas NYSE
is shifting to a vertical structure to protect its lucrative
futures business," said Perrott.
The LSE and LCH welcomed the NYSE pledge on Wednesday and
said they look forward to working with their rival following the
completion of their merger, expected later this year.
NYSE wants to start clearing trades executed on its many
exchanges to open up a lucrative revenue stream at a time that
regulators are looking to force more types of tradeable assets
to use clearing.
Politicians in the United States and Europe want the vast
over-the-counter markets, including some of the world's most
toxic asset types, to start clearing to address some of the
problems exposed by the financial crisis in 2008.
The LSE purchase of LCH is seen by analysts as a move to
preempt this regulation by taking control of LCH's OTC clearing
service Swapclear, the market leader in interest rate swaps.
The NYSE pledge to launch its own clearing house comes just
two months after European competition regulators blocked its
merger with Deutsche Boerse, which owns its clearing house,
Eurex Clearing.
Exchanges, like the LSE, NYSE and Deutsche Boerse, use
clearing houses, like LCH and Eurex, to mitigate risks by
refunding exchange members in the event that a trading firm
fails, like Lehman Brothers in 2008.
NYSE said on Wednesday it will invest around $85 million in
its new clearing house and expects annual cost-savings of around
$30 million.
"New revenue streams will accrue from 2014 from NYSE
Euronext continental derivatives clearing and from other new
post-trade business opportunities including OTC clearing," the
exchange said.
