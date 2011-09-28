* COT reports consistent with those published by the U.S. CFTC

* NYSE Liffe to publish the reports every Monday at 12:00 London time

* Reports relate to positions reported at close of business previous Tuesday (Recasts, adds trade reaction; adds second report to be published)

By David Brough

LONDON, Sept 28 NYSE Liffe said it would publish weekly Commitments of Traders (COT) reports for the commodities futures contracts listed on its London market from Oct. 3, a move expected to enhance transparency.

"Clearing members and non-clearing members will be required to submit all client positions in excess of 100 lots for all delivery months of commodity contracts listed on NYSE Liffe's London market for cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat," NYSE Liffe, the global derivatives business of NYSE Euronext said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The COT reports will show a breakdown of Open Interest across certain pre-defined business categories," it said.

NYSE Liffe will publish the COT reports every Monday at 12:00 (London time) in relation to positions held and reported to the exchange at the close of business of the previous Tuesday.

On the first day of publication, the exchange will also make available the previous three weeks' reports for comparison.

NYSE Liffe also said that a second report, containing futures positions combined with options positions that have been converted to delta-equivalent futures positions, will be published later during 2011.

"The introduction of these reports will enhance market transparency for the commodities futures contracts listed on the London market," said Ian Dudden, director for commodity derivatives at NYSE Liffe.

London soft commodity brokers said they had been feeding NYSE Liffe information about positions for its database for some time, and so the announcement came as no surprise.

"I think it's been a slow train coming for a while," said James Kirkup, head of sugar brokerage at ABN AMRO Markets (UK) Ltd.

"The intention is to add a bit of transparency and colour to the Open Interest."

Jonathan Kingsman, managing director of Lausanne-based sugar and ethanol brokerage Kingsman SA, said, "Anything that increases market transparency and understanding of the market should be welcomed."

The COT reports are consistent with the format of the reports published by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the classifications used by NYSE Liffe are compatible with the CFTC's definitions.

Kingsman said he believed that NYSE Liffe could have sought to publish positions with a lesser time lag than six days.

"Liffe, for me, has missed an opportunity to report the positions with much greater promptness than the U.S. (CFTC)," he said.

"In this day and age, we should know positions much quicker than that."

Kingsman also said the enhanced information could boost participation in the London commodity derivatives markets.

"The launch of the COT reports (in London) might encourage actors who previously did not want to trade the market to start to trade it, because there will be better information and clarity in the market," he said.

The launch of COT reports may also be in response to criticism by some politicians of speculation in the market and may show how speculation can assist in price discovery, brokers said. (Reporting by David Brough, editing by Jane Baird)