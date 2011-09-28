* COT reports consistent with those published by the U.S.
CFTC
* NYSE Liffe to publish the reports every Monday at 12:00
London time
* Reports relate to positions reported at close of business
previous Tuesday
By David Brough
LONDON, Sept 28 NYSE Liffe said it would publish
weekly Commitments of Traders (COT) reports for the commodities
futures contracts listed on its London market from Oct. 3, a
move expected to enhance transparency.
"Clearing members and non-clearing members will be required
to submit all client positions in excess of 100 lots for all
delivery months of commodity contracts listed on NYSE Liffe's
London market for cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed
wheat," NYSE Liffe, the global derivatives business of NYSE
Euronext said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The COT reports will show a breakdown of Open Interest
across certain pre-defined business categories," it said.
NYSE Liffe will publish the COT reports every Monday at
12:00 (London time) in relation to positions held and reported
to the exchange at the close of business of the previous
Tuesday.
On the first day of publication, the exchange will also make
available the previous three weeks' reports for comparison.
NYSE Liffe also said that a second report, containing
futures positions combined with options positions that have been
converted to delta-equivalent futures positions, will be
published later during 2011.
"The introduction of these reports will enhance market
transparency for the commodities futures contracts listed on the
London market," said Ian Dudden, director for commodity
derivatives at NYSE Liffe.
London soft commodity brokers said they had been feeding
NYSE Liffe information about positions for its database for some
time, and so the announcement came as no surprise.
"I think it's been a slow train coming for a while," said
James Kirkup, head of sugar brokerage at ABN AMRO Markets (UK)
Ltd.
"The intention is to add a bit of transparency and colour to
the Open Interest."
Jonathan Kingsman, managing director of Lausanne-based sugar
and ethanol brokerage Kingsman SA, said, "Anything that
increases market transparency and understanding of the market
should be welcomed."
The COT reports are consistent with the format of the
reports published by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC), and the classifications used by NYSE Liffe
are compatible with the CFTC's definitions.
Kingsman said he believed that NYSE Liffe could have sought
to publish positions with a lesser time lag than six days.
"Liffe, for me, has missed an opportunity to report the
positions with much greater promptness than the U.S. (CFTC)," he
said.
"In this day and age, we should know positions much quicker
than that."
Kingsman also said the enhanced information could boost
participation in the London commodity derivatives markets.
"The launch of the COT reports (in London) might encourage
actors who previously did not want to trade the market to start
to trade it, because there will be better information and
clarity in the market," he said.
The launch of COT reports may also be in response to
criticism by some politicians of speculation in the market and
may show how speculation can assist in price discovery, brokers
said.
(Reporting by David Brough, editing by Jane Baird)