May 15 NYSE Euronext NYX.N is out of the race to buy the London Metal Exchange, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after its reported 800 million pound ($1.28 billion) bid was deemed too low.

NYSE had submitted a binding bid for the 135-year-old LME last week, vying with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK), CME Group (CME.O) and InterContinental Exchange (ICE.N). The bid was around 800 million pounds, the Financial Times reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We put a proposal in that we believe was a fair valuation for the business and we wish them well," a spokesman for the exchange told Reuters.

Last week Reuters had reported that NYSE and HKeX were the leading contenders to buy the LME, the world's largest metals marketplace, which analysts and industry sources have valued at around 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion). ($1 = 0.6235 British pounds) (Reporting By Josephine Mason; Editing by Gary Hill)