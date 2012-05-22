NEW YORK May 22 The NYSE Amex Options said on
Tuesday it will start trading Facebook options on May 29.
The International Securities Exchange has already announced
that it will plans to offer options on Facebook on May 29 while
other U.S. options exchanges are expected to follow suit as long
as trading volumes and other thresholds are met.
The first date that options trading could begin on the
Chicago Board Options Exchange and the C2 options market is May
29, a spokesman for exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc
said.
ISE is owned by derivatives exchange Eurex, which is
co-owned by Deutsche Boerse. NYSE Euronext
operates the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca and the NYSE
Amex options markets.
Shares of social networking site Facebook fell for a second
straight day on Tuesday, down 5 percent to $32.29 in afternoon
trading. Some analysts have questioned its financial prospects
and whether it can grow fast enough to live up to the hype
generated before the stock's debut on the Nasdaq on Friday.
After Facebook closed on Friday nearly unchanged from its
offer price and then plunged 11 percent on Monday, it dropped as
much as 9 percent on Tuesday before reversing some of the
decline.
(Reporting by Angela Moon;; Editing by Kenneth Barry)