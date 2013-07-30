Iberiabank to buy Sabadell United Bank for about $1 bln
Feb 28Iberiabank Corp said it would buy Sabadell United Bank NA from Spain's Banco de Sabadell SA in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.03 billion, to expand in the southern Florida market.
PARIS/NEW YORK, July 29 NYSE Euronext, which is being bought for $8.2 billion by IntercontinentalExchange, reported higher second-quarter earnings, helped by cost cuts and one-off gains, the transatlantic exchange operator said on Tuesday.
The New York Stock Exchange parent said net income was $173 million, or 71 cents a diluted share, compared with $125 million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier.
MADRID, Feb 28 Spain's Banco Sabadell said late on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion, leaving it with corporate and private banking operations in Miami.
