PARIS/NEW YORK, July 29 NYSE Euronext, which is being bought for $8.2 billion by IntercontinentalExchange, reported higher second-quarter earnings, helped by cost cuts and one-off gains, the transatlantic exchange operator said on Tuesday.

The New York Stock Exchange parent said net income was $173 million, or 71 cents a diluted share, compared with $125 million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier.