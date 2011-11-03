* NYSE Euronext net income up 54pct to $186 mln

* CEO Niederauer to meet regulators on Tuesday

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Nov 3 NYSE Euronext , which is vying to win regulatory support for its planned $9 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), reported adjusted third quarter profits up 54 percent to $186 million.

The exchange said on Thursday revenue was up 20 percent to $1.3 billion, compared to the same period last year, while operating expenses were down 1 percent to $416 million.

"Our strong third quarter results benefited from unseasonably strong trading volumes," said NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer.

The results came as the transatlantic exchange group continues its talks with the European competition authorities in the hope of convincing them to back its planned merger with German exchange giant.

"We are moving forward with our merger with Deutsche Boerse and have just recently conducted a hearing before the Directorate General for Competition of the European Commission," said Niederauer.

The NYSE chief is set to meet the European Union antitrust regulators again on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. [nID:L5E7M21JK]

NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse have until Nov. 17 to offer concessions, such as opening up to rivals or selling parts of their business, and the EU has pledged to make public its final decision on the deal by Dec. 22 this year.