By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Nov 3 NYSE Euronext , which is
vying to win regulatory support for its planned $9 billion
merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), reported adjusted third
quarter profits up 54 percent to $186 million.
The exchange said on Thursday revenue was up 20 percent to
$1.3 billion, compared to the same period last year, while
operating expenses were down 1 percent to $416 million.
"Our strong third quarter results benefited from
unseasonably strong trading volumes," said NYSE Euronext Chief
Executive Duncan Niederauer.
The results came as the transatlantic exchange group
continues its talks with the European competition authorities in
the hope of convincing them to back its planned merger with
German exchange giant.
"We are moving forward with our merger with Deutsche Boerse
and have just recently conducted a hearing before the
Directorate General for Competition of the European Commission,"
said Niederauer.
The NYSE chief is set to meet the European Union antitrust
regulators again on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday. [nID:L5E7M21JK]
NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse have until Nov. 17 to
offer concessions, such as opening up to rivals or selling parts
of their business, and the EU has pledged to make public its
final decision on the deal by Dec. 22 this year.