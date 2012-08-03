Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
LONDON Aug 3 NYSE Euronext, the transatlantic exchange, booked a 9 percent drop in net revenue and a 20 percent fall in net income for the second quarter, driven by losses across its three main business lines.
The transatlantic exchange said on Friday that second-quarter net revenue was $602 million, versus $661 million last year, while net income was down to $128 million from $160 million in 2011.
Derivatives trading at the group was down 15 percent at $182 million, share trading was off 8 percent at $300 million and technology revenue was flat at $119 million for the quarter.
NYSE, which failed in its planned $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse less than six months ago, plans smaller technology deals to help the group deliver $1 billion of tech revenues within three years. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.