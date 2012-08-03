LONDON Aug 3 NYSE Euronext has not received any claims over the trading debacle at Knight Capital Group Inc, the stock exchange's Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer told analysts and media on a conference call.

"We've not received any claims over Knight but we are mindful of the fact the situation is unfolding," Niederauer said on a call to present second-quarter earnings.

He called the massive trading loss, which has cast doubt over the future of Knight, "a call to action".

"This recent event is another example of the fact that the U.S. market structure evolution has lead to inexorable fragmentation and an emphasis on speed," he said. (Reporting by Luke Jeffs, Editing by Douwe Miedema)