* NYSE plan would make it harder for them to list

* Plan comes following rash of accounting scandals

* SEC, FBI investigating reverse merger accounting fraud

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) -NYSE Euronext NYX.N is seeking to tighten its listing standards for reverse merger companies, in a move designed to combat the recent rash of accounting scandals with U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

NYSE's proposal, dated Aug. 4, would make it harder for reverse merger companies to list on the exchange unless they meet certain criteria.

The criteria would include requiring them to first trade on a U.S. over-the-counter market or another U.S. or foreign exchange for at least a year, file the appropriate 8K or 20F disclosure form, maintain a minimum average stock price of $4, and file timely disclosures following the reverse merger, including at least one annual report with audited financial statements.

"Significant regulatory concerns, including accounting fraud allegations, have risen with respect to a number of reverse merger companies in recent times," NYSE said in its filing. "The exchange believes that requiring a seasoning period prior to listing for reverse merger companies should provide greater assurance that the company's operations and financial reporting are reliable."

NYSE's proposal comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to probe accounting problems with U.S. shell companies that have merged with foreign companies in China and elsewhere in order to gain access to America's capital markets.

Since March, there have already been more than two dozen China-based companies who have disclosed auditor resignations and other accounting irregularities after listing in the United States.

The SEC has taken enforcement action against some, mostly in the form of trading suspensions. The SEC also met last month with Chinese regulators in an effort to help the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board gain the access it needs to conduct inspections of the firms auditing the reverse merger companies.

Meanwhile, exchanges have also sought to address the problem on their end by tightening listing standards.

In addition to NYSE's proposal, NASDAQ OMX (NDAQ.O) had also previously filed its own plan with the SEC to tighten listing standards for reverse mergers.

Separately, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro has said she is developing a menu of potential policy ideas to address the problem, although she has not yet unveiled her list. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gary Hill)