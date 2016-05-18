NEW YORK May 18 The New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday said it was experiencing a technical issue that sent
trading to other exchange venues in a subset of symbols.
Several exchanges, including Nasdaq Inc and Bats
Global Markets Inc declared "self-help" against the
NYSE, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal
problems processing trades and needs to send orders through
alternate venues.
The NYSE announced the issue at 9:47 a.m. EDT (1347 GMT)
which affected roughly 200 symbols, including Jones Lang LaSalle
Inc, C. R. Bard Inc and Taubman Centers Inc
.
NYSE issued a subsequent alert at 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT)
stating the technical issue had been resolved and all systems
were operating normally, with all open orders in the affected
symbols canceled.
The NYSE then issued another alert at 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426
GMT) reporting a technical issue in the same subset of symbols,
resulting in another round of "self-help" declarations by other
exchanges.
Intercontinental Exchange is the owner of the NYSE.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)