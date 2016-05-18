NEW YORK May 18 The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday said it was experiencing a technical issue that sent trading to other exchange venues in a subset of symbols.

Several exchanges, including Nasdaq Inc and Bats Global Markets Inc declared "self-help" against the NYSE, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders through alternate venues.

The NYSE announced the issue at 9:47 a.m. EDT (1347 GMT) which affected roughly 200 symbols, including Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, C. R. Bard Inc and Taubman Centers Inc .

NYSE issued a subsequent alert at 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT) stating the technical issue had been resolved and all systems were operating normally, with all open orders in the affected symbols canceled.

The NYSE then issued another alert at 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT) reporting a technical issue in the same subset of symbols, resulting in another round of "self-help" declarations by other exchanges.

Intercontinental Exchange is the owner of the NYSE.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)