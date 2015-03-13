March 13 A former New York Stock Exchange
managing director has filed a lawsuit claiming he was fired for
appearing on the satirical newscast "The Daily Show" to discuss
Obamacare because his bosses objected to the program's politics.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday in California state court, Todd
Wilemon says his supervisors at Intercontinental Exchange
Inc. (ICE), which owns NYSE and other financial
exchanges, had allowed him to appear on Fox News, Al Jazeera and
other television stations without receiving permission in each
instance.
After appearing in a 2014 segment about the Affordable Care
Act on the popular Comedy Central show without
permission, however, Wilemon was promptly fired, the suit says.
He claims that while he knew the interview would be edited
to poke fun at his opposition to "Obamacare," he thought it
would be an effective way to draw attention to controversies
surrounding the law.
An ICE representative, also speaking for the New York Stock
Exchange, declined to comment on the suit on Friday.
The March 6, 2014 segment of "The Daily Show" challenged the
notion that the U.S. has the best health care system in the
world, with Wilemon, a managing director for ICE from 2009 to
2014, playing the foil.
His comments, particularly his exhortation that "if you're
poor, stop being poor," were widely criticized by left-leaning
websites and news outlets. The popular website AlterNet, for
example, placed Wilemon at the top of a list of "8 colossal
jackasses from the right-wing fringe."
Before he was fired, Wilemon provided information to
investors and firms listed on the NYSE's exchanges, as well as
making regular television appearances to discuss investing and
politics.
Days after the segment aired, Wilemon's supervisors chided
him for "mocking the one percent," according to the suit, and he
was fired. The suit says his termination violated a California
labor law that prohibits employers from curbing workers'
participation in politics.
His firing was "due to defendants' own antipathy for the
political message of The Daily Show, which is widely regarded as
an influential progressive political platform," Wilemon's suit
says.
Wilemon is seeking at least $150,000 in damages under
California law, but not reinstatement to his job.
Wilemon's lawyer, Richard Levine, didn't immediately return
a request for comment.
The case is Wilemon v. Intercontinental Exchange Inc,
California Superior Court, San Francisco County, No. 15-544667.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Christian Plumb)