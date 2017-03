NEW YORK Aug 20 NYSE Amex Options is reviewing a large number of erroneous trades that took place in stocks beginning with H, I, J, K, and L between 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) and 9:47 a.m. EDT (1347 GMT), NYSE Euronext said.

The exchange operator said while it is still reviewing the issue, it anticipates that most of the impacted trades will be busted.

Nasdaq OMX Group and CBOE Holdings have also said they are reviewing a batch of options trades from this morning.