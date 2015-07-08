(Adds details on volumes after the market closed; link to
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, July 8 The New York Stock Exchange was
forced to suspend trading for several hours on Wednesday in the
biggest outage to hit a U.S. financial market in nearly two
years, unnerving investors already rattled by the meltdown in
Chinese stocks and the Greek debt crisis.
The exchange, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc
, reopened at 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT) after being halted
shortly after 11:30 a.m. EDT. NYSE said the outage was due to an
internal technical issue and not the result of a cyberattack.
Other exchanges were trading normally.
"It's not a good day, and I don't feel good for our
customers who are having to deal with the fallout," NYSE
President Thomas Farley told CNBC during the halt.
NYSE, which traces its roots back to an agreement under a
Buttonwood tree on Wall Street in 1792, handled 6.12 percent of
U.S. stock volume for the day, with much of that coming after
the exchange reopened, according to statistics from BATS Global
Markets. That compares to an average of about 13.4 percent last
month. (For graphic, see reut.rs/1eGZ8fa)
Traders had awaited the reopening anxiously because much of
the NYSE's business happens when portfolio managers put in
orders designed to occur at the exact market close to ensure
end-of-day pricing.
However, many traders said that it did not matter that the
NYSE was down. That's because there are 11 U.S. stock exchanges,
including those run by Nasdaq OMX Group and BATS, along
with more than 40 private stock-trading venues, so the trading
of NYSE-listed stocks was uninterrupted.
"This is one of the rare cases where the fragmented markets
we live in actually serve a purpose," said Dave Nadig, director
of exchange-traded funds at FactSet Research Systems. "If this
happened at (the London Stock Exchange), you would just be
sitting staring at a blank screen."
GLITCHES GALORE
NYSE had been experiencing technical issues even before the
market opened. The exchange had said it was experiencing
connectivity problems that may have prevented some of its
customers from getting acknowledgements on orders submitted in
some 220 stocks.
NYSE's glitch came on the same day that computer problems
led United Airlines to ground all its flights for about two
hours and the home page of the Wall Street Journal's website
temporarily went down.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said there were no
signs that the problems at NYSE and United Airlines stemmed from
"malicious activity." The SEC said on Wednesday that it was
closely monitoring the situation at NYSE. The White House said
President Barack Obama had been briefed on the matter.
Nearly all U.S. trading is done electronically, and the NYSE
outage again raised questions about the robustness of the
technology at exchanges after a raft of major glitches in recent
years.
A technical problem at NYSE's Arca exchange in March caused
some of the most popular exchange-traded funds to be temporarily
unavailable for trading. And in August 2013, trading of all
Nasdaq-listed stocks was frozen for three hours, leading U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White to call
for a meeting of Wall Street executives to insure "continuous
and orderly" functioning of the markets.
The NYSE accounts for more than 60 percent of S&P 500
volume at the close of the market, according to Credit Suisse
analyst Ana Avramovic. Most of this is at the "market-on-close,"
when those orders are processed for funds and institutions.
"If you don't have all the orders on that marketplace on the
close, the pricing on the close would be definitely not
accurate," said Empire Executions Inc President Peter Costa, who
trades on the NYSE floor.
The benchmark S&P index closed down 1.7 percent on
Wednesday, as investors continue to focus on turmoil in China
and Greece.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Additional reporting by Rodrigo
Campos, Jonathan Spicer, Caroline Valetkevitch, Sinead Carew,
and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Bernard Orr)