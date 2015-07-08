July 8 The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday suspended trading in all securities on its platform and canceled all open orders after experiencing what it called a technical glitch, sending investors to other trading venues. The exchange, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said the halt, which occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), was not the result of a cyberattack. Other exchanges were trading normally. For related stories, click on the links below: LATEST STORIES: > NYSE suspends trading of all securities due to tech problems > US SEC chair says 'closely monitoring' situation at NYSE > White House says monitoring situation at NYSE RELATED STORY: > United, NYSE tech issues not caused by 'nefarious' actor (Compiled by New York desk)