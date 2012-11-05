BRIEF-Carlisle Companies amends credit agreement to increase lenders' commitment to $1 bln
* On February 21, 2017, entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 5 NYSE Euronext and Americas Trading Group joined forces on Monday to create a liquidity pool for Brazilian stocks in the over-the-counter markets.
The venture, which will be named ATS Brasil, will be controlled by ATG, as the Brazilian trading systems provider is known, and will not seek to compete with Brazilian exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA, said Chief Executive Fernando Cohen.
ATS "will work in a complementary way to improve liquidity and pricing of Brazilian assets," Cohen said at a news conference Monday in Rio de Janeiro.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, weighed down by falling commodity prices and uncertainty over U.S. economic policy. China-listed iron ore futures dropped more than 2 percent after a rapid rally, hammering assets from exporters of basic metals. Oil prices also fell as U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week. Currencies from oil-producers Mexico and Colombia weakened 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported.