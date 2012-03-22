(Adds details throughout)
NEW YORK, March 22 NYSE Euronext said on
Thursday it would not join Deutsche Boerse in appealing the
European Commission's decision to prohibit the $7.4 billion
merger between the two exchange operators.
The deal would have created the world's largest exchange.
European regulators argued it would have given the combined
group a near monopoly in the worldwide market for European
derivatives.
Frustrated by the ruling and how it defined the derivatives
market, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday it was appealing to
Europe's General Court, the lower chamber of the European Court
of Justice.
NYSE said that while it believes the European Commission's
decision was based on an incorrect market definition, it does
not believe the interests of its shareholders and of the company
itself would be served by getting involved in a protracted
appeal.
"We remain convinced of the original rationale for the
proposed combination and the many benefits it would have created
for the industry, our customers and the European economy," NYSE
said in a statement.
"However, as we said at the time of the prohibition, our
sole focus has returned to executing our strategy and leveraging
the significant opportunities we have to grow the business and
continue to create long-term value for our shareholders,
customers and employees."
Antitrust lawyers have said they see little chance of
success in Deutsche Boerse's appeal and that it may be
challenging the ruling only to ease the way for future deals.
(Reporting By John McCrank)