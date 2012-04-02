(Removes dateline)

April 2 NYSE Euronext : * CFO says company to deliver $250 million in cost savings by 2014 * CFO says company may reduce stakes in MCX, Qatar exchange, and LCH * CFO says expects double digit shareholder returns over the next several

years, driven by 4 percent dividend yield, and earnings growth * CFO says company interested in strategic "tuck-in" acquisitions (Reporting by John McCrank)