June 6 NYSE Euronext : * Press release: NYSE Euronext statement on NASDAQ OMX announcement * Says yet to receive full details of NASDAQ's plan * Would be inconsistent with fair practice to allow NASDAQ to use pricing for compensating those impacted by Facebook IPO * "To strongly press our views that NASDAQ's proposal cannot be allowed to permit an unjust and anti-competitive situation."