PARIS Feb 1 NYSE Euronext said on Wednesday it is discussing ending its merger plans with Deutsche Boerse AG after the European Commission vetoed a proposed tie-up of the two financial exchanges.

NYSE Euronext also said it plans to resume a $550 million share buyback program following the end of the merger agreement and after the release of its fourth-quarter results on February 10. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)