* NYSE Euronext sets up London offshoot
* Announces Eurotunnel as first listing
* Eurotunnel sees single platform easing access to its stock
By Luke Jeffs and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, June 20 NYSE Euronext has
launched a London-based exchange to challenge the London Stock
Exchange for international listings, in a move that for
the first time gives the LSE competition over lucrative large
flotations on its home turf.
NYSE Euronext, which wants a London presence to match its
businesses in Paris and New York, on Wednesday unveiled NYSE
Euronext London as a regulated exchange and said Groupe
Eurotunnel had become its first listing.
Eurotunnel, which has a market capitalisation of 3.5 billion
euros ($4.4 billion), previously had a dual listing with the LSE
in London and NYSE Euronext in Paris, but has effectively opted
for the transatlantic exchange in Paris and London.
The owner of the rail tunnel linking Britain and France said
it had moved its London listing, which was near
dormant in terms of trading interest, to benefit from better
liquidity and a broad investor base.
"Our London listing has not had enough liquidity. A single
trading platform and a single order book will simplify access to
our stock," said Jacques Gounon, chairman and chief executive of
Groupe Eurotunnel.
The establishment of a London-based stock market by NYSE
Euronext pitches the exchange group into competition for new and
existing listings with the LSE, which wants to be the venue of
choice for international companies seeking to broaden their
investor base.
"NYSE Euronext's London-based listings venue looks to extend
the group's strong brand to international firms looking to list
in London and access its deep pool of institutional investors,"
said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
London, which has more listed companies than any other
European exchange, has seen little initial public offering
activity over the past year as stock markets struggle with
worries about euro-zone debt.
Last month Georgian Railways and Russian real estate
investor O1 Properties both pulled planned London listings due
to choppy markets.
"Clearly the listings market has seen a cyclical slowdown,
but companies should feel more comfortable about returning to
the market once the issues in the euro zone have been resolved,"
said Perrott.
NYSE Euronext was forced to drop its planned $7.4 billion
merger with Deutsche Boerse in February after
European competition authorities opposed the deal.
A spokeswoman for the London Stock Exchange did not comment
on Eurotunnel's move.
($1 = 0.7889 euros)
