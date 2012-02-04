* Says exchanges likely to return more capital to holders
By John McCrank
ORLANDO, Feb 3 NYSE Euronext plans to
focus on smaller deals and returning capital to its shareholders
after its failed $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse, the
company's chief executive said on Friday.
"I would not expect us, nor anyone else in the industry, to
do a mega-merger any time soon," said Duncan Niederauer, chief
executive of NYSE Euronext. "I think everyone is going to kind
of take a pause and reassess the landscape.
European anti-trust authorities on Wednesday blocked the
merger, which would have created the world's biggest stock
exchange operator, making it the fourth among a series of large
exchange deals to be blocked over the last year.
The European Commission blocked the deal, which had already
been approved by U.S. regulators, saying that the combined
entity's "near-monopoly" would make it hard for new players to
compete.
"This (merger) was a game changer," Niederauer said at TD
Ameritrade Institutional's national conference in Orlando. "It
made a lot of sense. It didn't happen. Now, I don't think the
next thing I should be going to shareholders with is another
great cross-border mega-merger."
He also said he does not think CME Group, the biggest U.S.
futures exchange operator, would make an attempt to try to
acquire NYSE Euronext or Deutsche Boerse, as it is unlikely
those deals would get consummated.
CME on Thursday surprised investors with a sharp increase in
its dividend, as well as an annual payout. Niederauer called the
move "really interesting" and said that other exchanges would
likely follow suit.
"I think everyone is going to say, 'maybe we should just
distribute more of the money to shareholders and run kind of a
slightly lower-growth, more utility-like model.'"
Niederauer said that five of NYSE Euronext's past six
acquisitions were technology assets and that he expects the
company will do more such deals as it continues to diversify its
asset base.
The parent of the Big Board reports its quarterly results
next Friday, and Niederauer said he would address three issues
on the conference call to discuss the results:
The company's cash management strategy - it recently said it
would proceed with $550 million of share buybacks that had been
on hold during the merger talks; the running of the business and
the expense base of the core company; and NYSE Euronext's
post-trade business in Europe and other new initiatives.
"I expect to be held accountable for all of that in the
conference call next Friday," he said.
