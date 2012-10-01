Oct 1 NYSE Euronext on Monday sold $850 million of senior unsecured notes, market sources said. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NYSE EURONEXT AMT $850 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 10/5/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.669 FIRST PAY 4/5/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.07 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/5/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS