BRIEF-Canada's British Columbia approves Transcanada Towerbirch project
* Has approved Towerbirch natural gas pipeline expansion project by a Transcanada Corp subsidiary
March 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered NYSE Euronext's long-term issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt rating to A from A-plus on Wednesday.
The company's long-term and short-term ratings remain on watch with negative implications, pending its acquisition by IntercontinentalExchange.
S&P said the rating downgrade is because of NYSE Euronext's weaker credit metrics.
* Has approved Towerbirch natural gas pipeline expansion project by a Transcanada Corp subsidiary
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of policy speech
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 U.S. crude oil edged higher for a second day on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.