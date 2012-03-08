* NYSE CFO says fin'l tax plan has little traction across EU

By John McCrank

March 8 A financial transaction tax is likely to be launched in France, but there will be some exemptions for market makers and other liquidity providers, and it will not have a material impact on NYSE Euronext, the company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

France has been trying to win backing for an European Union-wide financial transactions tax, which would need approval from all 27 member states to become law, and would tax stock and bond trades at the rate of 0.1 percent, and derivatives trades at 0.01 percent.

"On the whole, we are obviously not fans of it," Michael Geltzeiler, CFO of NYSE Euronext, said at the Citi 2012 Financial Services Conference. "I think the good news there is that it doesn't look like it's getting traction globally, or even across Europe."

NYSE Euronext runs markets across Europe as well as London's Liffe venue.

The transaction tax plan, pushed by Germany and France, comes after calls for banks and investors, rather than taxpayers, to fund their own bailouts. The idea has been around for some time and came back into vogue in reaction to taxpayer bailouts during the 2007-09 financial crisis.

France has said it plans to introduce a tax, which would be imposed on the trading of shares or company bonds, regardless of whether other countries follow suit.

Geltzeiler said NYSE Euronext applauds France's move to modify its proposed tax to a level where it resembles Britain's stamp duty, which makes certain exemptions to ensure liquidity in the markets.

"It is something we continue to monitor, but at this stage we don't believe it is going to have a material impact on our business," he said. (Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)