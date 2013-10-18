By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 18 NYSE Euronext said on
Friday it would offer testing next weekend for trading firms
planning to take part in Twitter's market debut, highlighting an
industry-wide focus on risk controls after a spate of
technology-related snafus in recent years.
The initial public offering of microblogging site Twitter is
the most highly anticipated since Facebook's IPO last
year, when software problems at Nasdaq OMX Group
resulted in a chain of events that market making firms said cost
them a combined $500 million.
Before Twitter disclosed on Tuesday it would list on the New
York Stock Exchange, analysts had said the Facebook IPO problems
would likely weigh against Nasdaq's chances of winning the
listing and the prestige that comes with it.
A date for the IPO has not yet been disclosed, but it is
expected before the end of November.
NYSE said in the note to traders on Friday that in
preparation for Twitter's market debut, firms could test their
trading algorithms on Oct. 26, when it would make available all
of its production customer gateway connections for order flow.
The Big Board operator said additional details would be
provided early next week, including registration details.
The Facebook incident was one of a number of high-profile
technology-related problems that have roiled markets and weighed
on investor confidence in recent years, placing a bigger focus
on operational risk by regulators and market participants.
Nasdaq agreed to pay a $10 million penalty for the Facebook
errors, the largest amount ever levied against a stock exchange,
and also voluntarily said it would pay up to $62 million to
compensate firms harmed in the May 18, 2012, market debut.
TRYING TO BREAK THE SYSTEM
Preventing technology snafus, and how to better deal with
glitches that do happen, was a major focus at a market structure
conference held by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association (SIFMA) on Thursday.
The conference came one day after regulators fined trading
firm Knight Capital, now part of KCG Holdings Inc, $12
million to settle charges related to an error last year that
sent millions of unintended orders into the market.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that at the
time, Knight did not have appropriate risk controls in place to
prevent the errors and that the firm failed to conduct adequate
reviews of the effectiveness of its controls.
Exchanges and brokers have been reexamining their approaches
to testing the robustness of their systems, Eric Noll, head of
Nasdaq's transaction business, said at the SIFMA conference.
"Not only conformance testing - does the software do what we
designed it to do - but what happens to the software if we try
to break it?"
Deliberately putting bad orders or code into the system in a
testing environment allows the exchange to then test what would
happen to the rest of its systems, helping it make better plans
to react to such a situation, he said.
STOPPING THE BLEEDING MORE QUICKLY
Several trading firm executives at the conference said U.S.
markets actually function better than ever, and chalked up the
drop in investor confidence to the increased media attention
surrounding trading glitches.
The data shows that in equities, clearly erroneous trades -
a proxy for system coding issues where capacity limits or order
routing limits have been exceeded - are down 55 percent from May
2010, said Tom Gira, head of market regulation the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority.
But the speed that automation has brought to the markets
needs to be taken into account, he said at the SIFMA conference.
"What's different about today's market than, say, 10 years
ago, is that even if you do have less snafus, they are so much
more amplified now than they were before and the challenge is
now, how do you stop the bleeding more quickly in such a quick
market," he said.
There are thirteen U.S. equity exchanges, 44 alternative
trading systems, and a handful of other large non-exchange
trading venues competing for order flow that brokers connect to.
The renewed focus on operational risk and having controls in
place for when glitches do happen, comes after a software bug in
August paralyzed thousands of Nasdaq-listed stocks market-wide
for three hours. That happened just days after a technical
problem at Goldman Sachs sent a flood of erroneous orders
to the U.S. equity options markets. And on Aug. 6, BATS Global
Markets faced an outage that lasted nearly an hour.