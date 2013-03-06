March 6 The New York State Urban Development
Corp is expected to sell $827.55 million of state personal
income tax revenue bonds on March 13, said a market source on
Wednesday.
The Empire State Development Corp will serve as conduit for
the sale.
The issue will consist of $625.67 million of tax-exempt
bonds, including $556.695 million of series 2013A-1 and $68.975
million of series 2013A-2, which will be sold through
negotiation on Wednesday. The retail period is Tuesday.
The competitive sale of $201.880 million of the federally
taxable series 2013B will be on Wednesday.
The lead manager of the sale is Wells Fargo Securities,
according to the preliminary official statement.