By Peter Lauria
| June 21
June 21 The New York Times Company on
Thursday added to its board two directors with deep roots in the
technology industry.
Brian McAndrews, a former Microsoft Corp executive,
and Joichi Ito, an Internet entrepreneur and head of the Media
Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, were elected
to the newspapers publishers' board, the company announced in a
statement.
With the addition of McAndrews, 53, and Ito, 46, the Times
Co board expands to 13 directors from 11.
"Joi Ito and Brian McAndrews bring deep digital experience
to the board of the Times Company, which will be invaluable as
we continue our digital transformation," said Chairman Arthur
Sulzberger Jr.
The appointment of the new directors coincides with a report
from The Guardian newspaper in the U.K. earlier Thursday that
said the Times Co was in discussions with outgoing BBC director
general Mark Thompson about its vacant CEO post. [here
]
The company has been without a chief executive since Janet
Robinson abruptly left at the end of last year.
A Times Co representative declined comment on The Guardian's
report.
McAndrews most recently served as a partner at venture
capital firm Madrona Venture Group. Before that, McAndrews did a
16-month stint as a senior vice president at Microsoft, landing
at the software giant as part its $6 billion deal to buy online
advertising company aQuantive in 2007.
In addition to MIT, Ito is also a respected entrepreneur and
digital investor. He founded and serves as CEO of venture
capital firm Neoteny Co and co-founded information technology
company Digital Garage Inc. Ito was an early investor in popular
digital media companies Flickr, Kickstarter, and Twitter.
(Reporting By Peter Lauria; editing by M.D. Golan)