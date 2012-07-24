BRIEF-China's anti-monopoly bureau approves NewHuadu's investment in Yunnan Baiyao's controlling shareholder
* Says China's anti-monopoly bureau approves NewHuadu Industrial Group's investment in company's controlling shareholder
WELLINGTON, July 25 New Zealand's Wakefield Health said on Wednesday it has received a partial takeover offer for the company at NZ$6.0 a share, valuing the healthcare group at around NZ$103 million ($81 million).
Wakefield said the cash offer for 50.01 percent stake was from two main shareholders of the company.
Wakefield shares closed at NZ$4.80 on Tuesday.
(Gyles Beckford)
* Says China's anti-monopoly bureau approves NewHuadu Industrial Group's investment in company's controlling shareholder
* Says prelim 2016 net profit down 30.1 percent y//y at 405.1 million yuan ($58.97 million)
* Says prelim 2016 net profit down 56.1 percent y/y at 227.0 million yuan ($33.04 million)