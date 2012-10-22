(The following statement was provided by the statement)

WELLINGTON, Oct 23 - New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited will not proceed with a conditional agreement to acquire a 6.667 per cent interest in Petroleum Exploration Permit 38451 (Romney).

The acquisition was subject to pre-emption by existing partners, which they have exercised. Prior to the exercise Anadarko had 50 per cent and is the operator, and Hyundai Hysco had 33.333 per cent.

PEP 38451 is the first exploration permit granted over the deepwater extension to Taranaki Basin.

Chief executive Andrew Knight says the pre-emption reflects the high potential of the permit.

"PEP 38451 covers 16,380 km2 and includes multiple prospects and leads. The existing partners have the opportunity to access the interest NZOG negotiated and have taken it.

"NZOG is working on building itself to become the partner of choice for exploration in New Zealand so that, in future, a widely New Zealand-owned company can be involved in the opportunities deepwater exploration in New Zealand offer."