Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
WELLINGTON, Sept 12 New Zealand Oil and gas Ltd was put on trading halt on Monday at its own request pending a material announcement, the stock exchange operator said.
Shares in the company last traded at NZ$0.68.
(Gyles Beckford)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.