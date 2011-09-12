WELLINGTON, Sept 12 Energy company New Zealand Oil and Gas Ltd said insurers are to pay out NZ$80 million ($65.6 million) over the destroyed Pike River coal mine.

An in-principle agreement had been reached on payouts under the insurance policies covering the mine, which would see some of the funds paid to the secured creditors of the mine, the company said on Monday.

It said agreement had been reached on how the insurance money would be paid, which would see both secured and unsecured creditors receiving some payments.

NZOG expects to receive around NZ$41 million, but expects to be still owed nearly NZ$27 million.

Last month the company reports a NZ$75.9 million loss for the year to June 30, as the loss of its investment in the Pike River coal mine offset its earnings from oil and gas fields.

The company has written off its 30 percent stake in coal miner Pike River Coal , in which 29 men were killed in an explosion last November.

The sealed mine, which still holds the bodies, is in receivership with the administrators looking for a buyer. NZOG was owed NZ$51.5 million in secured loans to the miner.

Shares in the company rose more than seven percent to NZ$0.73 after the announcement. The stock has fallen around 23 percent so far this year, compared with a fractional fall for the benchmark NZSX-50 index .

NZOG's main revenue sources are a 15 percent stake in the Kupe oil and gas field, and a 12.5 percent stake in the Tui field, where reserves have been revised sharply lower.

It has given no financial guidance for the coming year but said it was financially strong enough to pursue further exploration prospects. (Gyles Beckford)