WELLINGTON Jan 26 NZ Oil and Gas Ltd is writing off the rest of its investment in the failed coal miner Pike River Coal Ltd, the company said on Thursday.

It said that after a review of its remaining interests in Pike River, it had decided to impair the rest of its financial involvement, which would see a rise of just under NZ$21 million ($17 million) in the one-off write off costs in the six months to Dec. 31.

It said it did not know what would happen to the mine, which suffered an explosion tore in the mine in late November 2010, killing 29 men. The bodies have never been recovered and the mine has been sealed.

The mine company was placed in receivership in December of the same year.

"Given the highly conditional nature of any further receipts and uncertainty regarding timing, the NZOG Board expects to impair all of the remaining secured PRCL debt," it said in a statement.

NZO shares last traded down 1.3 percent at NZ$0.75.

(Gyles Beckford)