(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, June 27 - NZOG (New Zealand Oil & Gas Ltd) has
this morning received from the Operator of the Kupe gas and oil
field, Origin Energy, the preliminary results of a reserves
review.
This preliminary information suggests that the estim ate of
remaining Kupe reserves may need to be further increased.
The information supplied today will be independently
assessed by NZOG and by the other Kupe joint venture partners,
with the intention of reaching an agreed position by mid July,
when a detailed announcement will be made.