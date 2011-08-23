WELLINGTON Aug 24 Energy company New Zealand
Oil and Gas Ltd reported a loss for the year on
Wednesday, as the loss of its investment in the Pike River coal
mine offset its earnings from oil and gas fields.
Net loss for the year to June 30 was NZ$75.9 million ($63.3
million), compared with a loss of NZ$3.3 million a year ago.
Analysts surveyed by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S had expected a loss
of around NZ$75 million.
The result reflects the company's writing off of NZ$98.8
million relating to its 30 percent stake in coal miner Pike
River Coal , in which 29 men were killed in an explosion
last November.
The sealed mine, which still holds the bodies, is in
receivership with the administrators looking for a buyer. It is
possible that NZOG may recover some of the NZ$51.5 million in
secured loans to the miner.
It said it also posted losses of NZ$7.7 million on foreign
exchange dealings.
The company said excluding those two items, the normalised
net profit for the year was NZ$30.6 million from last year's
NZ$14.7 million.
Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$0.62. The
stock has fallen around 29 percent so far this year, compared
with a fall of around 1 percent for the benchmark NZSX-50 index
.
It declared a final dividend of two cents a share compared
with five cents last year.
NZOG's main revenue sources are a 15 percent stake in the
Kupe oil and gas field, and a 12.5 percent stake in the Tui
field, where reserves have been revised sharply lower.
It gave no guidance for the coming year but said it was
financially strong enough to pursue further exploration
prospects.
(Gyles Beckford)