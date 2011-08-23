WELLINGTON Aug 24 Energy company New Zealand Oil and Gas Ltd reported a loss for the year on Wednesday, as the loss of its investment in the Pike River coal mine offset its earnings from oil and gas fields.

Net loss for the year to June 30 was NZ$75.9 million ($63.3 million), compared with a loss of NZ$3.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S had expected a loss of around NZ$75 million.

The result reflects the company's writing off of NZ$98.8 million relating to its 30 percent stake in coal miner Pike River Coal , in which 29 men were killed in an explosion last November.

The sealed mine, which still holds the bodies, is in receivership with the administrators looking for a buyer. It is possible that NZOG may recover some of the NZ$51.5 million in secured loans to the miner.

It said it also posted losses of NZ$7.7 million on foreign exchange dealings.

The company said excluding those two items, the normalised net profit for the year was NZ$30.6 million from last year's NZ$14.7 million.

Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$0.62. The stock has fallen around 29 percent so far this year, compared with a fall of around 1 percent for the benchmark NZSX-50 index .

It declared a final dividend of two cents a share compared with five cents last year.

NZOG's main revenue sources are a 15 percent stake in the Kupe oil and gas field, and a 12.5 percent stake in the Tui field, where reserves have been revised sharply lower.

It gave no guidance for the coming year but said it was financially strong enough to pursue further exploration prospects.

(Gyles Beckford)