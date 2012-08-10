WELLINGTON Aug 10 New Zealand Oil and Gas Ltd said on Friday that the joint venture it is a part of will hand back a permit to explore the rugged Canterbury Basin off the east coast of the South Island.

It said that after a technical review the joint venture, which includes Beach Petroleum and Awe NZ Ltd, decided the risk profile was too high and the permit handed back to the government.

Shares in NZ Oil and Gas last traded up 1.2 percent to NZ$0.83.

(Gyles Beckford)