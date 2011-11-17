(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, Nov 18 - NZOG (New Zealand Oil & Gas Ltd)
announces the appointment of Andrew Knight as its new Chief
Executive Officer, effective 1 December 2011.
Andrew is currently a non-executive director of NZOG. He is
also a director of Powerco Limited and several privately held
investment companies.
Andrew's previous career includes senior executive roles
with Vector, Natural Gas Corporation and The Australian Gas
Light Company, in addition to roles with Fletcher Challenge
Energy and Coopers & Lybrand.
The NZOG Board completed a comprehensive search process and
received strong interest from international and domestic
candidates.
The Board would like to express its thanks to David
Salisbury for his service to the company as CEO for almost five
years and his undiminished commitment whilst the Board undertook
the recruitment process.