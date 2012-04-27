Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
WELLINGTON, April 27 Shareholders in the operator of New Zealand's only oil refinery approved on Friday a major upgrade project to improve production and increase margins.
At a shareholders' meeting of New Zealand Refining Ltd , 64.5 percent of shareholders gave the nod to the project, more than the simple majority required for approval.
The continuous catalyst regeneration platformer (CCR) project is expected to cost around NZ$425 million ($346 million).
"We believed the case for the CCR Project was compelling for our shareholders and so it has proved to be," said Refining NZ chief Executive Ken Rivers in a statement.
The upgrade will allow the refinery to process greater volumes and a wider range of crude types, reduce carbon emissions, boost revenues and margins.
The size and value of the project meant it needed majority approval from shareholders.
Shares in New Zealand Refining, which were placed on a trading halt ahead of the vote, were steady at NZ$2.75. So far this year it has edged down about 1 percent against a gain of more than 7 percent for the benchmark index.
NZ Refining currently supplies around two thirds of New Zealand's refined fuels and related products, including more than half its petrol, 80 percent of diesel, and virtually all aviation fuel.
It is around 73 percent owned by the four major oil companies in the country, BP, Mobil Oil NZ, Caltex NZ, and Greenstone Energy Ltd, a joint venture between Infratil Ltd and the state NZ Superannuation Fund, which bought Shell Oil's local retail operations.
(Gyles Beckford)
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.