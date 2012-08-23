WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand Refining Ltd on Thursday reported an unexpected loss in the first half because of deteriorating margins and a high local currency.

NZ Refining, which operates the country's only refinery, reported a net loss of NZ$1.5 million ($1.2 million) in the six months to June 30, against a net profit of NZ$31.2 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company said refiner's margins have strengthened slightly since the end of June.

"This improvement may continue but it is uncertain whether this will be sustained across the remainder of the year," it said.

It presented a range of end year results permutations ranging from large losses to profits, depending on varying margins and exchange rates.

NZ Refining announced a dividend of 2 cents per share, compared with 3 cents a year ago.

Shares in the company last traded up 1.9 percent at NZ$2.65, recovering from a near eight-year low hit in July. So far this year the stock has fallen nearly 9 percent compared to a 12 percent rise in the benchmark NZX-50 index.

Shareholders in April approved the construction of a continuous catalyst regeneration platformer (CCR) which will increase margins and boost the refiner's share of the country's petrol demand to around 65 percent, from around half at the moment.

NZ Refining supplies around 80 percent of New Zealand's refined fuels, and is around 73 percent owned by the country's four major oil companies -- BP, Mobil Oil NZ, Caltex NZ, and Greenstone Energy Ltd, which bought Shell Oil's local retail operations. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)