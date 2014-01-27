UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON Jan 28 NZ's Synlait Ltd
* Raises forecast 2014 milk payout to NZ$8.30 to NZ$8.40 per kg milk solid from NZ$8 per kg
* Continuing high commodity prices behind increase
* Assuming current market conditions prevail FY2014 net profit NZ$30.0 to NZ$35.0 million from NZ$19.8 million prospectus forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources