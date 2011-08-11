WELLINGTON Aug 11 New Zealand steel products maker Steel and Tube Ltd. reported a sharp jump in full year profit on Thursday, and said the new year has started slowly amid the global uncertainty.

The company said net profit after tax for the year to June 30 was NZ$17 million ($13.8 million) compared with NZ$5.7 million for 2010, which Steel and Tube said at last year's results was among the worst in its history, as it was hit by a slow economy and one-off costs.

Steel and Tube said in February it expected the second half of the 2010/11 financial year should match the first, with its NZ$12.2 million profit.

It declared a dividend of 9 cents per share, compared with five cents last year.

Shares in Steel and Tube, 50 percent owned by Australia's One Steel , last traded flat at Wednesday at NZ$2.35. So far this year the stock has gained about 10 percent compared with a 4 percent fall in the benchmark NZX-50 index .