WELLINGTON Aug 15 New Zealand stock exchange operator NZX Ltd on Monday reported a 21 percent fall in first half profit because of foreign exchange losses.

The company posted a net profit of NZ$4.5 million ($3.7 million) for the six months to June 30, compared with NZ$5.7 million a year earlier.

Shares in NZX closed on Friday at NZ$2.20. The stock has gained about 37 percent so far this year against a 2.8 percent fall in the benchmark top 50 index .

It announced a second quarter dividend of 2.75 cents a share.

The company said it had NZ$1.9 million of losses largely arising from non-cash foreign exchange movements in share holdings, which compared to NZ$1.2 million in gains in the previous year.

The company said taking into account the shareholding dealings, the normalised net profit rose 42 percent to NZ$6.62 million.

The company gave no full year forecast but said it traditionally earns more of its revenues in the second half of the year and expected that to be the case this year.

The New Zealand share market is worth around $48 billion but has performed well during 2011, at times out pacing the U.S.market, and drawing in Australian investors who recognised returns 2 percent stronger than the Sydney market.

The NZX, the second smallest of the listed bourses in the Asia-Pacific region, is set to gains from the proposed partial asset-sale of the national airline and three power companies and a miner set to begin from early next year.

The market has been starved of large listings in recent times, and has launched a series of futures contracts in dairy derivatives which it touted as a key growth path as it diversifies away from its core listing business.

($1=NZ$1.20)

(Miranda Tindill)