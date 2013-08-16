(Adds trading to resume)
WELLINGTON Aug 16 New Zealand stock exchange
operator NZX Ltd said trading would resume at 0345 GMT
on Friday after it had been suspended after a strong earthquake
shook the capital Wellington and the centre of the country.
There have been no reports of injury or significant damage.
The magnitude 6.2 quake was felt over much of the centre of
the country, and was centred at the top of the South Island at a
depth of 8 km.
Air and rail services were being suspended while officials
checked tracks and runways for damage.
There were also widespread power outages across the north of
the South Island. There was no specific threat of a widespread
tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
New Zealand has been hit by a string of quakes since a
shallow, 6.3 magnitude tremor devastated the South Island's
Canterbury region in 2011, killing nearly 200 people and
levelling Christchurch, the country's second largest city.
(Gyles Beckford; Editing by Kim Coghill)