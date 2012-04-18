MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's real estate investment
company O1 Properties said on Wednesday it was planning to tap
London stock market by running an initial public offering of its
global depositary receipts (GDRs).
A market source told Reuters that the company was planning
to hold a roadshow from May 1.
Morgan Stanley, VTB Capital and UBS Investment Bank will act
as joint global coordinators of the listing, O1 said.
GDR's, which will represent O1' ordinary shares, will be
offered by the company itself along with its main shareholder O1
Group Limited.
(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, editing
by Katya Golubkova)