MOSCOW, April 18 - Russian real estate investment company O1 Properties, which on Wednesday announced its intention to float in London, plans to raise at least $400 million from the initial public offering (IPO), two financial market sources told Reuters.

O1 Properties said earlier on Wednesday that it was to float on the London stock Exchange via an initial public offering of global depositary receipts (GDRs).

A market source told Reuters earlier that the firm planned to hold a roadshow from May 1. GDRs, a proxy for O1's ordinary shares, will be offered by the company itself along with its main shareholder O1 Group Ltd. (Reporting by Olga Popova, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)