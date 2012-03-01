By Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW, March 1
MOSCOW, March 1 Boris Mints, owner of
Russian real estate developer O1 Properties, has agreed to buy
one of the most prestigious business centres in Moscow from real
estate company Hines for around $360 million, two sources said.
O1 is planning an IPO in the coming months, sources
previously told Reuters, targeting around $500 million to invest
in Moscow's booming commercial property market.
The property being bought, Ducat Place III, is home to a
number of international banks and law firms. The deal was
signed about a week ago although is not yet closed, said the
sources, one of which was close to the negotiations and the
other a market source.
O1 Properties, set up by former directors at Moscow
brokerage Otkritie, owns multi-purpose sites used for offices,
restaurants and other leisure activities around the Russian
capital.
